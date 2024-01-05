COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Financial Comparison

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for COPT Defense Properties and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Tower 0 1 14 0 2.93

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $226.93, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than American Tower.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -8.32% -3.34% -1.34% American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. COPT Defense Properties pays out -219.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. COPT Defense Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $680.50 million 4.17 $173.03 million ($0.52) -48.53 American Tower $11.06 billion 9.08 $1.77 billion $1.53 140.82

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats COPT Defense Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.