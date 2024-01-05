Contrasting First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Acceptance and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.25 -$17.49 million $0.24 8.33 Till Capital $6.76 million 1.32 -$4.20 million ($0.77) -3.62

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.17% 13.46% 2.25% Till Capital N/A -4.75% -1.79%

Summary

First Acceptance beats Till Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

