Contrasting Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.27%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Excelerate Energy 2.42% 2.03% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Excelerate Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $11.80 million 5.05 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Excelerate Energy $2.47 billion 0.64 $26.27 million $1.14 12.79

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

