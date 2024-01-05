Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

ED opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

