Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,869 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.