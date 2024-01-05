Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of -170.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 139.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 42.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

