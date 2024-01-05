Comparing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $123.22 million 1.93 $18.83 million $1.22 14.00 Patria Investments $258.90 million N/A $92.96 million $0.81 18.42

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.85% 13.91% 9.02% Patria Investments 39.10% 34.32% 17.70%

Summary

Patria Investments beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.