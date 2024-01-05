Comparing ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A MediWound -49.79% -44.32% -19.88%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ONE Bio has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ONE Bio and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.18%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MediWound $26.50 million 4.06 -$19.60 million ($1.76) -6.64

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Summary

MediWound beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

