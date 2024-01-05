Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 315.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 179.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 299,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 192,651 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

