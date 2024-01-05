Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $155.60 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

