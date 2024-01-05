Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $794,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,680,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,498 shares of company stock worth $56,095,059 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

