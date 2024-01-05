Citigroup Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Neutral

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

OI stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

