Cipher Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 4,132 call options.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

