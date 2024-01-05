Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $582.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

