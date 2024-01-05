Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

