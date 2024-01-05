Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.