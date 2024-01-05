Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 467 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $401.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.44 and its 200 day moving average is $397.32.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

