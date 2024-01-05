Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Down 0.0 %

ETR opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

