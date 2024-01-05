Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day moving average is $218.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

