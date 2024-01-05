Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,331 shares of company stock worth $2,460,082. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

