Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $49.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,930.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

