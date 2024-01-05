Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

WTW opened at $239.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

