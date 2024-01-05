Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

