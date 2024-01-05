Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALB opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.