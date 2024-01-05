Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

