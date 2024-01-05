Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.87. The stock has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.53 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

