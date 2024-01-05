Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.94.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.89 on Friday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

