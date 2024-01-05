Carl Ledbetter Sells 10,047 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,237,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $76.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.