CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

