Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Barrington Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLP. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

