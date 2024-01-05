Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 13,328 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,171 shares in the company, valued at $596,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cano Health

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.