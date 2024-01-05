Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

