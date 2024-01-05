Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $303.91

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

TopBuild stock opened at $347.56 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $158.21 and a 1 year high of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

