Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $61.36

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

