Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $223.48

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.88.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
