Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $46.62

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.12 on Friday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $5,892,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after buying an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 606,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

