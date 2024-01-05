Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 583.89

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.89 ($7.44).

Several research firms recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,060 ($62,472.94). 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 459.25 ($5.85) on Friday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 410.95 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.19.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

