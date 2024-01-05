Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $141.55

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Generac stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

