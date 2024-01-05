Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $87.56

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.