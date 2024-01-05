Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,220.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,029.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,248.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.