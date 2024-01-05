BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

