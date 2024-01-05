Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $125.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

