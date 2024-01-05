Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,831 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89.
Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
