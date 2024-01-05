Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,097 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $68.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.