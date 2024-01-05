BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

