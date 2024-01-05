BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $754.46 million, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.