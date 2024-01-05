BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BIOYF opened at $6.65 on Friday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

