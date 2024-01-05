Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
BPTH stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
