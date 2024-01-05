Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.