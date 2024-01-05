Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

