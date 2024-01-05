Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 697,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,619.0 days.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

